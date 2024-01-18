Missouri woman found dead days after going missing, picked up at hospital by sheriff’s deputy

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The body of a Missouri woman who was reported missing after being picked up at a hospital by a sheriff’s deputy was found Wednesday.

Donna Eye, 44, who was reported missing on Jan. 11, was found dead near a farm less than a half-mile south of state Route 8, FOX 2 Now reported. Authorities received a search warrant for the farm.

A resident told them they had found a body on the adjoining property, according to the report. A family member identified the body as Eye.

Eye had been in a hospital, but decided to leave Jan. 8. Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told the news outlet that a deputy picked her up to take her home.

Eye gave the deputy her address, but told him to let her out Shirley School Road, Jacobsen said. The deputy let her out, thinking it was her brother’s driveway, the news report said.

Eye’s brother, Ronald Eye, lives a mile from where his sister was dropped off. He said his sister had mental health issues and a medical condition that would sometimes limit her ability to walk.

A missing person‘s report wasn’t filed with authorities until three days after Eye exited the deputy’s vehicle.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Eye’s cause of death.