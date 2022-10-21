Missouri town giving away free steering wheel locks in response to spike in Kia, Hyundai car thefts

A St. Louis, Missouri, town is partnering with Hyundai USA to offer free steering wheel locks in an attempt to curb rampant Hyundai and Kia thefts.

Thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles have increased substantially this year in the St. Louis area and nationwide.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 142 Hyundai and 145 Kia vehicles were stolen last month. In comparison, only two Hyundai and seven Kia cars were stolen in September 2021.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles do not have smart key technology, which makes them easy targets for thieves.

In addition, some Hyundai and Kia vehicles’ back windows are not connected to the car’s security system, allowing thieves to break the windows without causing an alarm to go off.

The Calverton Park Police Department is giving the locks free to residents who own one of the brands and do not have an engine immobilizer. Residents will need to bring documentation of owning a Hyundai or a Kia vehicle.

Residents can reach out to the City Clerk’s office at (314) 524-1212 to register for a free steering wheel lock.

Supplies are limited and are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.