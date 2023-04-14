Missouri theme park implements new rule after massive brawl erupts involving more than 150 teens

An amusement park in Missouri established a chaperone policy after a fight involving 100 to 150 teenagers broke out over the weekend, requiring law enforcement to help break it up.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the teenagers were involved in a fight at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday.

In a Wednesday announcement, Worlds of Fun announced it would be implementing a chaperone policy, requiring all people ages 15 or younger must be with a person who is at least 21 in order to “be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m.”

“For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” a statement along with the policy states.

MISSOURI AMUSEMENT PARK BRAWL INVOLVING UPWARD OF 150 TEENS INJURES OFF-DUTY DEPUTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The new chaperone policy will go into effect on Saturday.

Off-duty deputies and park security officers worked with the Kansas City Police Department worked to move the teenagers out of the park.

One teenage girl refused to leave the park and punched a deputy in the face, leaving the law enforcement official with “superficial injuries,” according to the press release.

EX-FIREFIGHTER GETS 52 MONTHS FOR THROWING FIRE EXTINGUISHER AT CAPITOL POLICE

The girl was arrested and deputies later turned her over to her parents.

When the group was pushed into the parking lot, more fights broke out, and law enforcement eventually cleared the park by 8:30 p.m.

FIGHT INVOLVING UP TO 300 TEENAGERS BREAKS OUT AT WORLDS OF FUN AMUSEMENT PARK

It’s not the first time that a large amount of teenagers got into a fight at the amusement park.

In April 2019, authorities were called to the park after a fight involving up to 300 people broke out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight mostly involved teenagers, according to a local report.