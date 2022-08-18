Missouri pastor apologizes after berating ‘cheap’ congregation for not buying him designer watch

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri pastor has apologized after a viral video during a sermon earlier this month showed him scolding his congregation, telling them that they were poor and cheap for not buying him a luxury watch.

Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well in Kansas City, apologized Tuesday in a Facebook video for what he called the “inexcusable” remarks that he made in an Aug. 7 sermon.

“Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words,” he said. “I’ve spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction. I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me.”

The viral clip that circulated online showed Funderburke scold churchgoers for not “honoring” him with a Movado watch he claimed to have asked for.

“This is how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits — y’all can’t afford nohow. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?” he said in the video clip.

He goes on to call his congregation cheap for not getting him the watch, which he says they can buy at Sam’s Club.

“And y’all know I asked for one last year,” he said. “Here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it. Y’all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

The clip ends with the pastor saying, “Y’all hear from your pastor and father, I’m over y’all. I’m over y’all cheap expressions.”

In the apology video, Funderburke said that his actions and words were inexcusable and that he deeply regrets the moment.

“I solicit your prayers and your forgiveness as we grow forward,” he said.