Missouri parents outraged over how class assignment portrays Republicans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri high school is being criticized by parents and a politician for an assignment question given to students in an advanced placement government class.

The question appeared on an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students which political party is most likely to believe that the “fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers” is not due to racism, according to Fox 2.

NJ BOARD OF EDUCATION REFUSES TO REVIEW CONTROVERSIAL SEX EDUCATION CURRICULUM FOR YOUNG STUDENTS

“Teresa has heard in the news about the fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers but does not think it is necessarily due to racism. Teresa is MOST likely a:…” the question stated, with the possible answers being “Democrat, black woman, Republican, Democrat-leaning woman.”

The correct answer, according to the assignment, was Republicans.

One parent told Fox 2 that the question appears to be written by someone who “hates Republicans” and said it’s divisive.

“It felt like the question was written by somebody that just hates Republicans,” the parent said.

SCHOOL ATTEMPTS TO HIDE STUDENT’S GENDER TRANSITION FROM PARENTS, PUSHES LGBTQ+ CONTENT FOR MIDDLE SCHOOLERS

A spokesperson for Wentzville School District said the question is “extreme” and shifted the blame elsewhere.

“AP Government content includes learning and opportunities to think critically about political ideology. The resources used by the District are used widely nationwide and are aligned to the AP Government exam. The item encountered by the student is extreme and the District is reaching out to the resource developers to directly address this concern,” the spokesperson told Fox 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for College Board, the organization overseeing AP courses, told the local outlet that it did not provide the question.

“The AP Program did not provide this question, and it does not reflect the AP course framework or the kind of content students encounter on an AP Exam. AP students are expected to analyze perspectives different from their own. They are not assessed on adherence to any ideology or viewpoint,” the spokesperson said.

Nick Schroer, a Republican Missouri state representative, wrote in a Facebook post that the question has “no place” in schools.

“Many constituents have sent this to me indicating it was an actual question in Wentzville Holt High School. It is not only ridiculous, but it has no place in our schools,” Schroer said.