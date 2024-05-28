Missouri officials respond to reports of fireworks warehouse in flames

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A warehouse containing an unknown quantity of fireworks caught fire on Memorial Day, according to officials in Missouri.

The fire at the Spirit of ’76 Fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Missouri, began on Monday afternoon. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

The Boonville Police Department and Fire Department are responding to the scene. In a Facebook post, the Cooper County Fire Protection District confirmed that its firefighters were working to put out the flames.

“We are on the scene of a working structure fire at Spirit of 76 fireworks,” the post reads. “This is mutual aid to Boonville Fire.”

Videos posted on social media show a mushroom cloud forming outside the factory, which was covered in smoke. Some social media users said they saw the smoke while driving on nearby Interstate 70.

According to local outlet ABC 17, a reporter heard fireworks going off at the scene. Some social media users said they saw an explosion at the factory.

“Just saw an explosion near Boonville MO,” wrote a Facebook user who was driving on I-70 at the time. “Appears to be fireworks in some kind of warehouse.”

Information on injuries and fatalities is unavailable. The Spirit of ’76 Fireworks Wholesaler Facebook page confirmed that “all of our team members are safe and everyone evacuated the building safely.”

“We’ll provide an update soon once we know more,” the statement added. “We would like to thank the first responders on site for their quick response.”

According to the company’s website, Spirit of ’76 Fireworks is “the premiere fireworks wholesaler in the U.S.” It was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 1986.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Boonville Police Department and Fire Department for more information.

This breaking news story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.