Missouri man wore women’s clothes while he tortured them in sex lair, dumped at least 1 body in river: police

A suspected killer allegedly hunted Kansas City, Missouri, sex workers, tortured them with electric currents and forced them to sexually gratify him for food.

On Tuesday, Tim Haslett was charged with murder, rape, kidnapping and sodomy as part of a growing list of disturbing accusations involving at least two women.

The most recent charges are tied to Jaynie Crosdale, whose decomposed body was found in a blue barrel in the Missouri River last year, but police said they “wouldn’t be surprised if there were more” victims.

Haslett allegedly told the only known survivor that he would stuff her in one of those barrels like the rest of “them,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Crosdale’s body was found last June after decomposed bones fell out of a blue barrel in the Missouri River in Saline County, Missouri.

A survivor, who was allegedly tortured and forced to be Haslett’s “sex slave,” according to the affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, said there were two other women with her at the time.

She managed to escape the dungeon in Haslett’s Excelsior Springs home, a suburban area outside of Kansas City, and ran through the neighborhood with a locked metal collar around her neck and a ball gag in her mouth.

A good Samaritan took her in and called 911.

Responding officers found the basement bolted by multiple locks, equipped with red lights, paddles, chains, cameras and “all types of things that could be used for torture,” the affidavit says.

Inside, police recovered a black gas mask, “large blue barrels,” all kinds of electronics, women’s clothes in his bedroom and a loaded gun hidden in his couch, among other items, according to the affidavit.

Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull told Fox News Digital in August 2023 that “there were electronic gadgets, little wiring for gadgets and stuff” all in one room.

“He had a bunch of what looked like laptop computer batteries, different circuits and whatnot,” Dull said. “And then there were the piles of clothing. A lot of them were women’s clothing that he was wearing.

“And then the basement is where he had that room set up where he had allegedly detained his victim or victims.”

The chief said the exterior walls were concrete, and there were two interior walls of sheet rock and plywood on the inside.

There was a solid wood door with layers of plywood on each side, so “the normal solid wood core door was sandwiched between two half-inch sheets of plywood.”

“And then there were a couple of magnetic strips, like you would have for the commercial door that locks it. There were two of those on there,” Dull said.

“You can use the keypad to get in or to get out of the room. It was really intricate … This wasn’t his first rodeo.”

How Crosdale was connected to Haslett

Crosdale’s death was connected to Haslett by pictures on his phone, which was confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on his home, the affidavit says.

“Ms. Crosdale appears on a still image taken from Mr. Haslett’s electronic device showing her inside his basement,” Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said during a Tuesday press conference.

“An SD card depicting individuals connected to Ms. Crosdale was found inside his house. He made statements to the surviving victim that he had taken somebody else’s life.”

Thompson was referring to Haslett’s alleged threats he made to the only known survivor, who told police “Timothy” said he would kill her like the other two girls if she didn’t listen, according to the affidavit.

The survivor told police one woman died with the gas mask on, and a second woman died by electrocution, according to the affidavit.

The survivor did not know the other women, according to the affidavit, often referring to the victim or victims as “they” or “them.”

“The suspect allegedly stated to her there were others who didn’t make it, and ended up in one of those blue barrels,” Dull said in the August 2023 interview.

“And, if she didn’t do what he told her to do, one of those barrels was for her.”

The chief said the survivor’s accusations and details of what she saw and heard have been proven true, which leads law enforcement to believe there are other victims who have not been found yet.

Remembering Jaynie Crosdale

Crosdale’s family had not heard from her since 2022, according to her sister, who wished to remain anonymous because of safety concerns.

Crosdale struggled with addiction, and her siblings argued before her disappearance, her sister told Fox News Digital during an emotional interview after Crosdale’s body was found last August.

“I really didn’t know anything was going on until I saw her picture splashed across the news about the police wanting to speak to her,” she said. “That’s why this hurts so bad, because we weren’t on speaking terms at the time.”

Crosdale’s sister broke down as she tried to picture her sister’s final moments.

“I shouldn’t be thinking about it, but it clicks in my head like what did he do to her? What did she go through before she died?”

Crosdale struggled with addiction, which strained her relationship with her family, according to her sister. But when she was clean, “she was the sweetest person.”

“She had a bad habit. She went through a lot growing up, but she was still a human being,” her sister said. “She was very free-hearted and happy when she was Jaynie, when she was sober and things like that.

“I’ll always remember just how happy she was. She would do anything in the world for anybody.”