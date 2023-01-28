FOX News 

Missouri man convicted of fatally shooting 3 people, including toddler

A northeast Missouri man has been convicted of shooting and killing three people, including a toddler, and wounding a fourth person.

Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, was found guilty Wednesday on six of eight charges, including three counts of second-degree murder, KTVO-TV reported. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 21.

Rijos and Anquan “AJ” Glover were charged after the Dec. 30, 2021, shootings at a Kirksville duplex.

Braxton Cottrill, 22, and 18-month-old Parker Sizemore died shortly after the shooting.

Another shooting victim, Alissa Anders, 18, of Kirksville, who was pregnant, died on Jan. 25, at a Kirksville hospital. Anders’ baby was delivered by emergency C-section and survived.

Randall Yarrington survived after being shot in the chest.

Glover faces 14 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, when he goes to trial on June 20.