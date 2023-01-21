Missouri jail inmates captured; manhunt ongoing for 4 other escapees, including 3 sex offenders

One of five Missouri jail inmates who broke out from a detention center this week has been captured, authorities said Friday, as the manhunt continues for the other escapees.

Michael Wilkins was reportedly seen at a bar in Poplar Bluff drinking water by himself when someone called authorities. He was taken into custody and transferred back to the St. Francois County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said.

The group, which includes inmates Kelly McSean, 52; Dakota Pace, 26; Aaron Sebastian, 30; and 37-year-old LuJuan Tucker, busted out of the Farmington jail on Tuesday.

MISSOURI SUED BY PRO-ABORTION CLERGY OVER POST-ROE BAN

Tucker, Sebastian and McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom, are known sex offenders “being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center,” the sheriff’s department said. “Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins were being held on felony warrants.”

They all fled in a vehicle.

Tucker previously has been charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl, while McSean was being held on charges linked to the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department says the jailbreak at the county’s detention center in Farmington began around 7 p.m. Tuesday when the group entered a secured cell, then “made their way through a secured door by use of force.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The five discarded their orange jail clothing and were observed on surveillance cameras “wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts,” while “Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt.”

A manhunt is still underway for the remaining inmates.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.