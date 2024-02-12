Missouri infant dies after mother ‘accidentally’ places baby in oven instead of crib: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Kansas City, Missouri mother has been arrested after allegedly placing her 1-month-old daughter down for a nap inside the oven instead of her crib, killing the baby, authorities claim.

Mariah Thomas, 26, has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and could face between 10 years to life if found guilty.

According to the charging documents, officers with the Kansas City Police Department were dispatched to a house on Forest Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of an infant that was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller who was holding the 1-month-old child, who appeared to have burn wounds on the body. The Kansas City Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced the baby dead.

A preliminary investigation discovered Thomas went to put the child down for a nap and “accidentally” placed her in the oven instead of the crib, charging documents show.

Police said the infant sustained thermal injuries on various parts of her body, as she was clothed in a bodysuit and a diaper.

The clothing, police added, appeared to have melted onto the diaper. Also located in the living room was a baby blanket with significant burn marks, as well as a pack and play containing baby blankets.

“We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy, and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.