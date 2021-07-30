Missouri bank robbery suspect nabbed by fingerprints on demand note

A fingerprint on a demand note led to the capture of a Missouri bank robbery suspect who had been previously sentenced to life in prison, court documents show.

Donnell Starks, 59, was charged with first-degree robbery Wednesday in a July 21 heist at Midwest Bank in Chesterfield, where he allegedly handed a teller a handwritten demand note, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday.

“Put money in this bag,” Starks’ note read, Chesterfield police Det. Clayton McGee wrote in court papers.

Starks — who was on parole after being convicted in a St. Louis robbery in 1988 — was carrying a Gucci bag and told a teller to hurry up or else he would shoot one of her colleagues, McGee said.

The teller complied with Starks’ demand and put cash into the Gucci bag before he grabbed more money from another teller and fled. He also put his hand to his waistband, indicating he had a gun, authorities said.

Investigators later recovered a fingerprint on the demand note that matched Starks, whose data had been on file following the 1988 conviction in which he was sentenced to life behind bars.

Police took Starks into custody after the fingerprint match and he allowed cops to search his cellphone. The device indicated that he was in the area of the bank when it was held up, Chesterfield police said.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.