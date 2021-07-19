Another person has been charged in a shooting outside a bar in Lake Ozark, Mo., that left one man dead and four others wounded.

That person, Daniel Kurtzeborn, of Iberia, Mo., was initially on scene after the shooting. City officials said it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday outside the Casablanca bar and restaurant on the Bagnell Dam Stripp in Lake Ozark.

The City of Lake Ozark said previously that the shooting is believed to have been between rival biker gangs.

Local police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and several suspects were detained.

CALIFORNIA TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING MOM, INJURING DAD IN STABBING, FOUND COVERED IN BLOOD, POLICE SAY

Kurtzeborn told authorities he neither had a firearm nor discharged one because of a prior criminal record. But state troopers later obtained video surveillance that supposedly contradicted Kurtzborn’s claims, according to a report from KY3.

Kurtzeborn is now charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Online records do not list an attorney for Kurtzeborn who could speak on his behalf.

Another individual, Tonka Way-Con Ponder was charged last week with armed criminal action and first-degree assault – both felonies, KY3 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.