Mississippi woman 8 months pregnant dead after multiple shots fired; police make arrests

An pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in Jackson, Mississippi, after the woman was repeatedly shot.

Keyunta McWilliams, 23 and eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times Wednesday in North Jackson at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Jackson Police Department. She and her unborn child died at the scene, WAPT reported.

Investigators say suspect Joseph Brown and three unidentified male suspects followed the woman from a gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas license plate.

Police arrested the suspects Thursday and seized the BMW, WAPT reported.

Mississippi’s capital is experiencing its bloodiest year on record after the city totaled 129 homicides in November, surpassing 2020’s 128 homicides, WLBT reported.

Before both this year’s and last year’s historical number of homicides, the record sat at 92 in 1995.

December has only gotten bloodier, with at least 17 homicides.

“This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson,” JPD Chief James Davis said Wednesday.

Democratic Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is also bracing for crime to continue as it typically does during the holiday season.

“We also understand the holiday season can be particularly stressful for some individuals and families,” Lumumba said last month. “Unfortunately, there’s often little police can do to prevent domestic and interpersonal violence, which is the majority of violent crime cases we see.”

Twelve major cities — all led by Democratic mayors — across the nation have broken annual homicide records this year, including Rochester, New York; Philadelphia; and Toledo.

The data comes after FBI statistics showed murders spiked nearly 30% nationally last year compared to 2019 data, marking the largest single-year jump in the bureau’s 60 years of recording such figures.