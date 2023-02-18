Mississippi sheriff says 6 dead in shootings at multiple locations, suspect in custody

A series of shootings in a Mississippi town on Friday left six people dead, including the suspect’s ex-wife and stepfather.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told FOX 13 Memphis that six people were killed on Friday in the shootings, which happened around Coldwater.

Lance said the suspect, Richard Dale Crum, 52, is in custody.

Officials say deputies initially received a call reporting a shooting at a store on the 8000 block of Arkabutla Road at around 11:00 a.m.

Another shooting was reported nearby at 800 Bend Road, then deputies were notified about a third shooting at a separate location. Deputies then apprehended the suspect, according to the outlet.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Crum was arrested and charged with first degree murder, adding that additional charges for each of the victims will be added in the coming days.

Chris Eugene Boyce, 59, was allegedly shot and killed by Crum outside a convenience store at around 11:00 a.m.

Debra Crum, 60; Charles Manuel, 76; John Rorie, 59; George McCain, 78; and Lynda McCain, are among those that Deputy Tate County Coroner Ernie Lentz identified as deceased.

Debra Crum is the suspect’s ex-wife. Crum is also accused of shooting his stepfather and his stepfather’s sister.

Coldwater Elementary School was briefly on lockdown due to “an active shooter on the loose,” according to a Facebook post.

The town is about 30 minutes away from Memphis, Tennessee.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said it is believed the individual acted alone.

“The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known,” Reeves wrote in a Facebook post. “I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation.”

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety told Fox News Digital it is assisting in the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting local authorities.

President Biden said in a statement on Friday night that “Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.”

“Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now,” Biden said. “Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans. We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives. We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack, and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives.”

“Federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities, and I’ve directed that all federal support be made available,” Biden added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.