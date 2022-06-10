Mississippi police officer killed, manhunt underway

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt was underway in Mississippi as of early Friday morning following the fatal shooting of a police officer, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

The unidentified Meridian Police Officer was found on 51st Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi, near the Alabama border on Thursday afternoon. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

An unidentified woman was also found dead inside a home near the shooting scene, the Meridian Police Department said.

The suspect, identified as Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag that reads “IMANI.”

MISSOURI INMATE WHO ESCAPED WITH 2 OTHERS THROUGH HOLE IN JAIL CELL CEILING CAUGHT IN WYOMING: SHERIFF

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, 299 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

NEW DETAILS IN ESCAPE OF GONZALO LOPEZ, WHO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED TEXAS FAMILY; OTHER INMATES COULD FACE CHARGES

He was last seen at 2408 51st Avenue in Meridian at approximately 5:36 p.m.- the time and place of the shooting – and was wearing a purple sweatshirt and purple sweatpants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is believed to be in the area of Interstates 59 and 20.