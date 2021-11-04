Mississippi man arrested after kidnapping Lyft driver, making her crawl into woods and shooting her: police

A Mississippi man kidnapped a Lyft driver on Tuesday afternoon and made her crawl through a wooded area before shooting her multiple times, authorities said.

Dontarius McGee was identified as the suspect and arrested in Jackson after the incident, local news outlets reported, citing Jackson Deputy Chief of Police Deric Hearn.

Hearn said that Brandy Littrell, 36, picked up the man at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and drove him to another apartment complex in Jackson, according to WJTV. McGee pulled a gun on Littrell and forced her into the backseat of a black Dodge Journey before driving her to a wooded area.

McGee forced Littrell to crawl through the woods before shooting her multiple times, according to Hearn.

“He said, ‘Get on your knees,'” Littrell told WAPT-TV. “So, I got on my knees, and then I heard the first shot,” Littrell told WAPT-TV.

Littrell told that station that she covered her blood-drenched face and waited a few minutes for her attacker to leave before running to a nearby apartment complex to find help.

Police said Littrell was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Littrell told the station Wednesday that she is recovering and is alive “by the grace of God.”

McGee faces charges of carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault, the report said.