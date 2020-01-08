Mississippi homeowner shoots and kills home invasion suspect in broad daylight: report

A Mississippi homeowner reportedly shot and killed a suspect attempting to enter his home in broad daylight Tuesday.

The Pascagoula, Miss., man reported the crime to police before noon and later told officers he shot the suspected burglar during the alleged home invasion, WXXV-TV reported.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, according to WXXV.