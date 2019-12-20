Mississippi homeless man commits crime to get locked up and out of the cold

A homeless man in Mississippi made deputies arrest him because he wanted to get out of the cold.

It happened in Natchez, Miss., Thursday morning, according to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, who said the incident underscored the need for greater resources to aid the area’s homeless.

Patten said the man showed up at his office and asked deputies if he could be jailed because it was too cold outside, according to the Natchez Democrat.

He said the deputies told the man they couldn’t do that for liability reasons and the man then told them, “I will make you lock me up then,” according to the paper.

After that exchange, the man then broke windows in the courthouse across the street and in the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with vandalism. His name wasn’t released.

“If there was a shelter he would not have to have committed a crime to have been able to get out of the cold and could have also had a hot meal,” Patten told the paper.