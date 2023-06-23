Mississippi dad arrested for capital murder in death of baby girl

A 21-year-old Mississippi man was arrested on a capital murder charge this week in the death of his baby who suffered blunt force trauma, police said.

Gabriel Girner, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Heather Russell of the Corinth Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The baby’s mother, an unidentified 16-year-old, was also arrested for condoning child abuse, according to WTVA-TV.

She could face additional charges.

Police officers responded to reports of an unresponsive baby on June 14 at a home in Corinth, Mississippi, near the border with Tennessee.

The baby was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with blunt force trauma to her neck, chest and buttocks, and was pronounced dead hours later.