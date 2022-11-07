Mississippi Columbus Air Force Base jet crashes: report

A Columbus Air Force Base plane crashed on Monday afternoon in the southern portion of Lowndes County in Mississippi, according to reports.

Columbus-based WCBI reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. and said emergency responders were at the scene.

Along with emergency responders, Air Force personnel were at the scene of the crash and sources have said the pilot of the T-38 ejected safely.

A statement issued by CAFB officials said the aircraft experienced an “in-flight emergency,” according to a report from WTVA.

Officials at Columbus AFB did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP