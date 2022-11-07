FOX News 

Mississippi Columbus Air Force Base jet crashes: report

A Columbus Air Force Base plane crashed on Monday afternoon in the southern portion of Lowndes County in Mississippi, according to reports.

Columbus-based WCBI reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. and said emergency responders were at the scene.

A T-38 Talon with the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., begins to climb in altitude en route to a training range over the Gulf of Mexico, March 9, 2017. The 2nd FTS, American Beagles, is manned by experienced fighter pilots and support personnel with backgrounds in virtually every USAF fighter major waepons system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor/Released)

Along with emergency responders, Air Force personnel were at the scene of the crash and sources have said the pilot of the T-38 ejected safely.

A statement issued by CAFB officials said the aircraft experienced an “in-flight emergency,” according to a report from WTVA.

Officials at Columbus AFB did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

