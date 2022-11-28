Mississippi boy, 12, killed in game of Russian Roulette: reports

A 12-year-old boy in Mississippi was killed after playing a game of Russian Roulette and three people are facing charges in his death, according to reports.

The boy, Markell Noah, was originally reported missing but was later found at an abandoned house at 334 Audubon Place in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson police officers arrested two juveniles and a 21-year-old adult on Friday, Nov. 25. Deputy chief Deric Hearn told WLBT that the two juveniles have been charged with murder and the 21-year-old has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Noah’s family members have disputed that those involved were playing a game of Russian Roulette in the lead-up to his death. One family told outlets that Noah received a text message early Friday morning and left his house to meet some friends.

No further details on this incident have been released. The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the homicide/robbery detectives at 601-960-1279.