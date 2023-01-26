Mississippi apartment fire results in 2 children dead, 6 others injured

Two children died and six other people were hospitalized after an apartment fire on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started before dawn Wednesday in the apartment’s kitchen.

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE HOUSE FIRE, SAY ARSON IS LIKELY THE CAUSE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 6-year-old Vashun Viverette and 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey both died of smoke inhalation.

News outlets reported that the parents and two other children in the apartment were hospitalized, as were two other men who tried to help the family.