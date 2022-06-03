Mississippi Amazon warehouse murder suspect dead after shootout with police

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman outside of an Amazon warehouse in Mississippi on Friday has been killed by police after a shootout.

Corey D. Brewer, 44, allegedly shot and killed Ebony Leshay Crocket, 44, at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi on Friday morning, according to Fox 13. The incident took place in the parking lot.

Crocket was allegedly shot three times.

The Horn Lake Police Department said that the two knew each other from working at Amazon.

CHARLOTTE AIRPORT ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR USED TO CONCEAL $378K WORTH OF COCAINE: FEDS

After Brewer allegedly killed Crocket, a BOLO was put out, which was relayed to local law enforcement agencies. A murder warrant was also issued for Brewer.

VIOLENT POT SHOP ROBBERIES SOAR ACROSS US AS SENATE WRANGLES OVER SOLUTIONS

Officers from the Memphis Police Department then pulled over the suspect on I-40 at 3:20 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The alleged shooter was killed in an exchange of gunfire, according to the report.