Mississippi Air Force base vehicle accident kills 1 service member, injures 3 others

An airman assigned to the Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi died Wednesday during a vehicle accident on base that also injured three people, officials said.

The Air Force said the accident occurred at 1:25 p.m. and involved three pedestrians on base. The unidentified service member was assigned to the 81st Training Wing on the base in Biloxi.

The Air Force did not state whether the deceased airman was the driver of the vehicle. A spokesman declined to provide Fox News with further details.

A statement said the cause is still under investigation.

One gate on the base was shut down but operations continued as normal, officials said.

The name of the airman won’t be released until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified.