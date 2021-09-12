Gabby Petito, 22, set out on a road trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van in early July to tour National Parks, according to her family, but she disappeared in late August and they haven’t heard from her in more than two weeks. Now, her mother is pleading for help finding her daughter. Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, told Fox News that the last verbal conversation she had with her daughter was on Aug. 25. “I don’t know if she left Grand Teton or not,” Schmidt told Fox News on Sunday. “I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn’t verbally speak to her.” Schmidt said that Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, started their road trip in early July, traveling first from Florida to New York. They then left New York and eventually got to Salt Lake City, Utah, in August, but were leaving the city amid heavy wildfire smoke.

The couple stopped in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 25, Petito’s last known location, before a planned trip to Yellowstone, Schmidt said. They were traveling in a 2012 Ford white van that was converted into a camper.

“I can’t say much, but she’s no longer with the van,” Schmidt told Fox News of her daughter. “I don’t want to say anything more than that but for people looking for her, I want them to look for her now, not look for that van anymore.”

The couple started a YouTube channel to showcase their road trip called “Nomadic Statik.”

Brian Laundrie could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department said that an “attempt to locate” call was recently filed for Petito. The Suffolk County Police Department is also investigating the case. Suffolk County PD declined to comment on Sunday.

Petito is 5’5″ and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a triangle tattoo with flowers on her left arm and a “Let it be” tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone who has seen Gabby or has any information on the case should contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 1-800-220-8477.