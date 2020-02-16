Missing Wisconsin mom, girls found dead in garage after Amber Alert; woman's boyfriend in custody

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales confirmed that Amarah Banks, and her daughters, Camaria Banks, and Zaniya Banks were found dead Sunday in a garage — a day after an Amber Alert was issued for the children. The boyfriend of the mother was taken into custody in Tennessee.

Chief Morales said Banks was reported missing to MPD by family on Feb. 9. It was later determined her children, ages 4, and 5, were also missing.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, MPD was notified by police in Memphis, Tenn., that they had contact with Arzel Ivery, 25, of Milwaukee — Banks’ boyfriend. MPD detectives went to Tennessee and spoke to Ivery. Chief Morales said Ivery provided information that brought investigators to the garage Sunday, where they discovered the three bodies.

Chief Morales was asked why it took a week to issue the Amber Alert and said there’s certain criteria that must be met in order for an Amber Alert to be issued — and noted foul play wasn’t an initial piece of this investigation.

The three were reported to have been last seen on Feb. 8.

The Amber Alert was issued for the girls on Feb. 15.

Chief Morales said Sunday a criminal complaint was drafted against Ivery to allow police to bring Ivery into custody in Memphis.

Online court records in Wisconsin showed a felony charge of aggravated battery was issued Saturday against Ivery out of Milwaukee County, with an arrest warrant issued.

