Missing Washington state hiker found alive after 8 days in wilderness, authorities says

A hiker who disappeared in the wilderness of Washington state earlier this month has been found alive, having survived for eight days on berries and river water, authorities said Sunday.

Andrew Devers, 25, failed to return from a hike that originated from the Middle Fork Campground in North Bend on June 18, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Devers’ friends reported him overdue on June 21, prompting the sheriff’s office and volunteers to launch a search operation for the hiker.

But as the effort stretched into the week with no sign of Devers, officials suspended the search, according to the Seattle Times.

On Sunday, a trail runner near the Middle Fork Trailhead spotted Devers, the sheriff’s office said. Medics transported Devers to a hospital for evaluation.

“We’re obviously very glad that he was found,” King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer told the paper. “Certainly the favorable weather this week helped.”

Officials did not immediately release further details.