Missing Texas teen found in Nebraska with dead body in trunk

A missing Texas teenager has been found after the car he was driving crashed near Aurora, Nebraska, authorities said. Officials said the body of a deceased woman was found in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, Texas, was identified as the victim of a car crash Friday and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island in serious condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Authorities said Roenz’s mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, is also missing. They did not say if the woman’s remains in the vehicle were hers.

The teen crashed after attempting to evade pursuit by the Nebraska State Police, Gonzalez said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the teen and his mother were last seen around noon on Oct. 13 on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.

The two missing persons were in a small, black Mazda 4-door with a Texas license plate “PGP2413” at the time of their disappearance, the HCSO said.

The identity of the body in the trunk is unknown at this time.

Homicide investigators with HCSO are coordinating with local authorities to determine the identity of the victim and what may have happened.