Missing Texas mom Christina Powell’s ex, child’s father ‘clearly not a person of interest,’ police say

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS – The father of one of missing Texas mom Christina Powell’s children is “absolutely cooperating” with investigators and is “clearly” not a person of interest, despite her family’s reports that the pair had an argument just days before she disappeared, authorities told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Christina “Chrissy” Lee Powell, the 39-year-old mother of two boys who vanished after she was seen leaving her San Antonio home while running later for work on July 5, had an argument on the Sunday before she disappeared. But a spokesperson for San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) told Fox News Digital on Thursday the man is “absolutely cooperating” and “is clearly not a person of interest.”

Asked if police had identified any suspects or persons of interest, the spokesperson noted: “We don’t have any crime at this time.”

In a statement emailed to Fox News Digital on Thursday, SAPD Public Information Office said officers from the department’s Missing Persons Unit “continue to follow up on any information related to Christina Powell’s disappearance.”

“At this time, there is no evidence to support any claims of foul play,” SAPD wrote. “Detectives have contacted several individuals who know Ms. Powell and all have been cooperative. Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call our Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.”

The man did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Thursday.

Powell, who lived with her mother and her 12-year-old son, told her mom she was running late for work on the morning of July 5, when she was seen leaving the house around 10:35 a.m. She called the office where she worked as a paralegal to let them know she was running late.

But she left behind her cell phone – which had been placed on the bathroom counter – medication and possibly also her Apple Watch when she left.

She left in her 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV, but never made it the seven miles, or 15 minutes, to her office.

When Powell never showed up, a colleague went to her home around lunchtime to check in on her, only to learn from her 12-year-old son that his mother had left that morning.

Claudia Mobley, Powell’s mother, reported her daughter missing the next day, but a missing person’s flyer was not released until three days later. She and loved ones also retraced Powell’s likely path to work, but found no signs of her or a crash.

Mobley told Fox News Digital on Wednesday she did not believe her daughter’s ex, the father of her 3-year-old son, is involved in her disappearance.

She said the pair had argued on Sunday, but “police have checked him out … they don’t think he’s involved.”

“He wanted to be a family unit again and, you know, he was blaming her for them not being together anymore,” she said. “I don’t think he was involved.”

Mobley said her daughter and the man “saw each other often,” sometimes as frequently as once a week. They had most recently been together on the Saturday before Powell disappeared, Mobley said.

“Chrissy had told me that they had a wonderful visit on Saturday, but then they argued on Sunday,” she added.

Mobley said she has spoken to the ex since her daughter vanished.

The San Antonio Police Department‘s Missing Persons Unit is handling the case, a spokesperson said. A police flyer describes Powell as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and right-handed, with shoulder-length hair. She is believed to have been driving a dark-colored 2020 Nissan Rogue, license plate PYJ 8564.

She was last seen on the 7700 block of Redhill Place, and is described as being “diagnosed with medical conditions that require a doctors (sic) care.”

Police are asking anyone with information related to Powell’s whereabouts to call the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.