Missing Texas college student Caleb Harris disappeared after ordering Uber Eats: ‘It’s a mystery’

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris “vanished” after going to pick up his Uber Eats order last week, according to his parents.

Corpus Christi police have been searching for Harris, 21, for a week since he was last seen outside his apartment complex called The Cottages, which advertises housing for A&M students, just before 3 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

“Roommate got a new dog, and so, from 10 [p.m.] on, they were playing with the dog. We do have some video of them playing with the dog,” Caleb’s father, Randy Harris, told Fox News Digital. “… He was preparing for the next afternoon. He had ordered from a convenience store his lunch for the next day, which is very normal. … He’s a creature of habit, so it was very normal for him to do that.”

His family says they got “different Snapchats” from Caleb until about 2:45 a.m., when he went to take the new dog out for a walk around his apartment complex.

Just before 3 a.m., he put the dog back inside his apartment and went outside to wait for his Uber Eats order to arrive, but he never returned to his apartment, Randy said. Caleb had his phone on him at the time, but Corpus Christi police say it was “turned off.” The Uber Eats delivery was marked as completed, Randy said.

“He kind of vanished. There’s no evidence of wrongdoing, but there’s no evidence at all.And so it’s a matter of looking at every inch, everything we could possibly think of,” he added. “It is a mystery.”

The concerned father said his son was in the process of “preparing” for many things, including school and an upcoming fishing trip. He had also recently signed a new lease for his apartment, indicating that he did not have any clear intention of leaving home.

Randy described Caleb’s residence as “any other college-oriented apartment complex.” It is not a school-owned building, he said, but it is located “very close” to the TAMUCC campus.

Caleb’s mother, Becky Harris, told Fox News Digital that she had visited her son in Corpus Christi the Friday before he disappeared.

“He likes to fish, and he likes to be with people and that kind of thing. … He’s fun-loving. He is joyful. And everybody says he’s a very likable person,” Becky said.

When asked what their family is feeling right now, Becky said they are just hoping their son “comes home safe.”

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

— Becky Harris

Randy said the “Corpus Christi Police Department is doing a phenomenal job.”

“They’re letting us know what’s going on. They’re doing a lot of things behind the scenes. … They’re trying their best to progress to whatever level they possibly can. And we really do appreciate them,” he said. “The biggest thing is that we’ve got so much support online and prayers, and people are praying for us. And our faith is in hope in the Lord Jesus Christ. … He’s going to bring him back.”

Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers noted in a Facebook post that Harris’ roommates were unable to locate him after he went to pick up his food delivery.

TAMUCC said it has been made aware of Harris’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Harris’ disappearance is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600. Tipsters can also contact university police at 361-825-4444.

“We ask our university community and the public to keep Caleb and his family in your thoughts. TAMU-CC remains hopeful for Caleb’s safe return,” the school said in a Facebook post.

Randy said he wants his son to know that “no matter where he is,” his parents “love him” and want him to come home.

The Corpus Christi Police Department told Fox News Digital on Monday that it does not have any further updates in the case.