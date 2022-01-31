Missing Tennessee family found dead in ravine

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

FATAL DISCOVERY – A Tennessee family missing for nearly two weeks was found dead Wednesday in a crashed vehicle that had fallen into a ravine. Continue reading …

SMASH-AND-STOP – A Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers. Continue reading…

TRAGIC SUICIDE – Cheslie Kryst, 30, who was named Miss USA 2019, jumped to her death from the 29th floor of the Orion condominium building on Sunday morning. Continue reading…

SUPER BOWL SET – The Los Angeles Rams will take on the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday after both teams sealed thrilling wins Sunday. Continue reading …

COVID VOLUNTEERS – Oxford University is seeking volunteers for the first medical trial that deliberately exposes participants to original strain of the COVID-19 to study immunity response. Continue reading …

CONSERVATIVE ATTACK? – MSNBC raised eyebrows by appearing to tweet a political attack against conservatives from their official account.Continue reading…

SCOTUS POLL – Seventy-six percent of Americans want President Biden to consider all potential nominees to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Continue reading…

PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATIONS? – After declaring Trump “wasn’t the one” to lead the GOP into the future, Arkansas’ Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not rule out a run. Continue reading…

ACLU TACTICS UNDER FIRE – Former ACLU head slammed the organization for failing to champion free speech and failing to live up to its “values.” Continue reading…

FIRST AMENDMENT CHALLENGE? – Democrat lawyer Marc Elias was accused of posing a “dangerous threat to free press” after calling for top court to revisit key case. Continue reading…

Click here for more cartoons…

STEPHEN MOORE – When I came to Washington, D.C., in 1985, Ronald Reagan was president. I was working for the Reagan budget office. Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – There is something fitting about the movie “Casablanca” having its 80th birthday while the world teeters on war over Ukraine and Taiwan. Continue reading …

JUDITH MILLER – When I visited Kyiv in September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a worried man. No one seemed to care. Continue reading…

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON & GOV. PHIL MURPHY – There are places where results matter more than politics, where leaders work across the aisle to get things done. Continue reading…

CARRIE SEVERINO – This past week brought the news of Justice Breyer’s plans to retire from the Supreme Court after 27 years of service. Continue reading…

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 71 – It seems these days that everybody from armchair pundits to ivory-tower intellectuals has an opinion on policing. Continue reading…

Follow along as Fox News checks in Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelations.

SPICY JAB – A spice company CEO who sent an email to customers accusing Republicans of racism is now asking people to buy gift cards after losing customers. Continue reading…

PRICE SURGE – Inflation is surging around the nation, hitting its highest mark in nearly 40 years, with migration destinations facing the worst surges. Continue reading…

MUSK KEEPS ON TRUCKIN’ – Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday appeared to shine another spotlight on Canadian truck convoy protesting country’s vaccine mandate. Continue reading…

‘JOHNNY FEVER’ DIES – Howard Hesseman, best known for playing Johnny Fever, the radio DJ in the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” has died at age 81. Continue reading…

ASTROWORLD MEMORIES – There aren’t a lot of things that scare Corey Taylor, but like many artists, the tragedy at Astroworld has haunted him. Continue reading…

QUARTERBACK SNEAK – Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live ostensibly to talk about the league’s postseason games. Continue reading…

JANET JACKSON UNVEILED – The two-part documentary “JANET” revealed new details about Janet Jackson’s career in the music industry. Continue reading…

PALIN’S HERO – Sarah Palin – known for praising “hockey moms” – received a timely assist this week from a former hockey star, ex-NHL player Ron Duguay. Continue reading…

HUNK ON LOOSE – The mugshot of a handsome Englishman went viral over the weekend as he gained more fans than people interested in turning him in. Continue reading…

Two heroic New York Fire Department firefighters have taken to running races in full gear over the years to honor their brethren killed in the September 11 attacks. Watch now…

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin #99 celebrate following the Bengals overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Click here for the story behind the image…

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

“You Democrats, you people in the media, you people in academia, you brought us Joe Biden.”

– MARK LEVIN, “LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN

