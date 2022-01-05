Missing Seattle-area woman confirmed as body found in trunk south of Tacoma

A body found in the trunk of a vehicle in Washington state last month is now confirmed to be that of a Seattle-area woman who went missing in November, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Patricia “Tricia” Soto, 41, was last seen at her Burien home Nov. 7. She was reported missing by her family after they grew suspicious of her lack of communication.

“Family members are concerned for her safety because it is unusual for her to not be in contact with her family for this amount of time,” a statement from the Snohomish County government read.

WASHINGTON STATE POLICE DISCOVER DEAD BODY INSIDE STOLEN TRUCK

Snohomish County officials partnered with deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation to find Soto. The King County Sheriff’s Office took over the probe once the body was found, as the case became a homicide.

The body was found last month in the trunk of a car at an auto shop in Graham, south of Tacoma, Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said, a local news station reported.

A vehicle connected to Soto was tracked to the same auto shop, though it was unclear if that was the vehicle in which she was found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The medical examiner’s office did not release a cause of death and the investigation was still underway, per the report.

No other information was provided in a media release from the Pierce County government.

Last week, the body of a male was found in Tacoma, inside what authorities said was a stolen Ford F-150 truck. There was no indication from authorities that the cases were related.