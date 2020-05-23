Missing Ohio woman, 18, found safe: Left to 'start a new life'

An 18-year-old Ohio woman was found safe Saturday six days after her mother reported her missing.

Madison Bell, of Greenfield, disappeared after telling her mother she was going to a tanning salon that had reopened after Ohio coronavirus lockdown measures were lifted for some businesses.

Her car was found abandoned in a church parking lot that deputies cordoned off as a crime scene.

The announcement that she had been located and was safe was made around 6:30 a.m. Saturday by Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

MAN SOUGHT FOR QUESTIONING IN 18-YEAR-OLD OHIO WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE

Bell was a graduating senior.

Barerra said she left home “to start a new life,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

He said law enforcement tracked her down at a location that was not local, according to the paper.

Barerra said Bell was not considered a runaway because she is an adult.

MISSING OHIO TEEN’S CAR, CELL PHONE FOUND AFTER DISAPPEARANCE

On Thursday, Barerra’s office released a photo of a man with a scruffy beard who they said was wanted for questioning in the disappearance.

Bell’s family asked for privacy “during this difficult time while we are emotionally raw,” Fox 19 Cincinnati reported.