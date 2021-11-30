Missing Ohio National Guard Spc. Michaela Nelson found alive

Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Michaela Nelson, who went missing in late October, has been found alive.

James Terry, a private investigator working the case on behalf of her dad, said police found her around noon ET Tuesday in her gray 2016 Dodge Charger, which had broken down in Columbus. A police statement said a detective found her in apparent good health but took her to the hospital for a physical and mental health evaluation shortly thereafter for a “precautionary examination.”

Nelson’s father, Lance Nelson, told Fox News Digital that he began receiving text messages from his daughter’s number late Tuesday morning. He went to the hospital to meet her.

“She said her phone died and her car was dead,” he said. “She felt really bad about what she’d done, making us worry – she wanted to die and things like that.”

Columbus police said a detective found her inside her car near the intersection of Sawmill and Bethel Roads. She was inside.

Nelson appeared to have been going through a rough patch in recent months.

She last spoke with friends and relatives at the end of October in a text message exchange with her grandmother, her cousin Elise Miller said Friday. But the last time Miller spoke with Nelson directly came a month earlier at Nelson’s mother’s funeral, she said.

In August, Nelson posted a video to TikTok, addressing concerns that she’d failed out of officer candidate school. And her ex-husband remarried earlier this year just four months after finalizing their divorce.

She completed her Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Oct. 2 but failed to return to her Dayton-based unit, military authorities said in a statement.

The family believed she may have been in hiding in the weeks she was missing.

