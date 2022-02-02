Tennessee officials on Wednesday evening charged Brandon Isabelle, the father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, with first-degree murder.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing baby Kennedy Hoyle on Wednesday morning after her mother, Danielle Hoyle, was fatally shot Tuesday evening.

“Kennedy has not been located; however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue for hear remains,” the Memphis Police Department said in a Wednesday evening tweet.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY CASE: NEW HAMPSHIRE GOV. SUNUNU SAYS SYSTEM ‘FAILED HARMONY’ AMID INVESTIGATION

Isabelle also faces charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and fabricating evidence in Danielle’s death and Kennedy’s disappearance.

Memphis Police Department officers located Danielle Hoyle’s abandoned vehicle at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road. They discovered the 27-year-old woman’s body nearby after conducting a search.

“The preliminary information revealed that the victim had been shot. Additionally, officers were advised that the victim’s 2-day-old child, Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen with the victim; however, no child was located,” Memphis police said in a Tuesday statement.

The 2-day-old, 6-pound baby was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Wednesday tweet.

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced a search in the 800 block of Island Drive in Memphis on the edge of Harbor Town.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Island Drive faces the eastern side of the Mississippi River.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the newborn’s whereabouts to contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.