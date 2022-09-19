Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

website maker

A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities.

Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.

Torrance County officials said a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.

An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and authorities said he was arrested Saturday about 440 miles away in Garden City, Kansas.

It was unclear Sunday if Aguilera-Gamboa has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Valencia County authorities were expected to release more information about the case at a news conference Monday.