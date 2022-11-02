Missing Miami 6-year-old boy has tearful reunion with mother two months after being kidnapped

A 6-year-old boy had a tearful reunion with his mother at the airport in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday evening, more than two months after police say his father and grandmother abducted him and fled to Canada.

Jorge “Jo-Jo” Morales ran into the arms of his mother, Yanet Concepcion, after being escorted home by law enforcement.

The boy’s father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales, picked him up from Concepcion’s home in Miami on Aug. 27 as part of a custody agreement but never returned him.

Border Patrol discovered an abandoned vehicle with personal items belonging to the boy in northern Maine, leading investigators to believe that they could be in Canada.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY KIDNAPPING IS ‘SHARED AMERICAN DREAM GONE WRONG,’ LOVED ONES SAY

On Sunday, a tipster saw the boy at a Walmart in Moncton, Canada, about 175 miles east of Littleton, Maine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded and recovered the boy, then took his father and grandmother into custody without incident.

The U.S. Marshals were offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the boy’s father and grandmother, who were wanted for felony custodial interference.