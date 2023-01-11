Missing Madalina Cojocari: Investigators issued search warrants for missing 11-year-old’s home, phone records

A North Carolina judge on Tuesday ordered the unsealing of search warrants related to the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

The redacted search warrants were issued for Madalina’s home address in Cornelius, a suburb north of Charlotte, where she lived with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter. Search warrants were also issued for Madalina’s personal items, vehicles at her home address and phone records.

Mecklenberg County Judge Carla Archie unsealed the warrants after WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner petitioned the court to release the documents.

On Jan. 6, the Cornelius Police Department (CPD) asked the public for any information about any sightings of Diana Cojocari or a light green Toyota Prius between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15 in North Carolina to narrow down the timeline of her daughter’s disappearance, which remains unclear.

MISSING MADALINA COJOCARI: POLICE SEEK INFORMATION ON MOTHER, TOYOTA PRUIS

Both Diana and Palmiter have been arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child to law enforcement.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE PLEAD FOR MADALINA COJOCARI TIPS ON 42ND DAY SINCE 11-YEAR-OLD VANISHED AFTER EXITING BUS

Madalina’s disappearance was made known to police Dec. 15, when Diana Cojocari told officials at Bailey Middle School that she hadn’t seen Madalina since Nov. 23, 2022, according to an affidavit filed in Mecklenburg County.

Bailey Middle School resource officers, along with a school counselor, attempted a home visit at the Cojocaris’ address Dec. 12 after Madalina had not shown up for school since Nov. 21. No one answered the door, and the school counselor left a truancy package at the home.

MADALINA COJOCARI: MISSING NORTH CAROLINA GIRL’S MOM, STEPDAD INDICTED UNDER POST-CASEY ANTHONY CASE STATUTE

Security camera footage from a Cornelius school bus shows the 11-year-old girl exiting the bus Nov. 21 around 5 p.m.

On Dec. 14, the middle school counselor called Diana and requested a meeting on Dec. 15. Diana apparently stated that she would bring Madalina to school the day of the meeting, the counselor told investigators, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When Diana arrived to the middle school Dec. 15 without Madalina, she told school officials and local police she last saw her daughter go to bed in her bedroom the night of Nov. 23 around 10 p.m. after she and Palmiter got into an argument, court documents state.

READ THE PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT:

On Nov. 24, Palmiter drove to his relatives’ home in Michigan “to recover some items.” Diana went into her daughter’s room around 11:30 a.m. that morning to discover the 11-year-old was gone. She waited three days, until Nov. 26, when her husband returned home to Cornelius to ask if he knew where Madalina was.

Palmiter told his wife that he did not know where Madalina went and asked her “the same question in return,” according to the affidavit.

When detectives asked Diana why she waited until Dec. 15 to report her daughter missing, the mother said “she was worried it might start a ‘conflict’ between her” and Palmiter.

MADALINA COJOCARI: FBI EXPANDING SEARCH FOR MISSING NORTH CAROLINA GIRL

Palmieter told investigators he believed the last time he saw his stepdaughter was nearly a week after he left home to visit relatives in Michigan Nov. 24, potentially extending the date of Madalina’s last known whereabouts.

The stepfather also told investigators that when he asked his wife if she was hiding Madalina, he “did not get a straight answer.”

MISSING MADALINA COJOCARI’S MOTHER SAYS HUSBAND PUT FAMILY IN DANGER: REPORT

Madalina’s family penned a handwritten note that the CPD shared with the public Dec. 22 expressing their concern for the missing 11-year-old.

“Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future,” the family wrote. “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs all of our help.”

The search for Madalina remains active and ongoing. The FBI is assisting CPD with its search.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Madalina’s mother and stepfather are being held on $250,000 and $200,000 bond, respectively.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Madalina’s whereabouts to contact CPD at 704-892-7773.