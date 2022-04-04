FOX News 

Missing LA hiker’s body found with emaciated dog by his side

A missing hiker was found dead in Griffith Park two weeks after having gone missing with his dog by his side.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16. He was last seen near the park’s merry-go-round hiking trails, according to the missing person’s flier.

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)
Hernandez’s body was found March 31 with his dog, King, by his side. It seems he hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for the last two weeks and was found in an emaciated condition as a result.

Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, park rangers, and family members were at the park the evening the body was found.

An investigation is currently underway. The LAPD has told Fox News there are no immediate updates at this point. The investigation will take several weeks.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer performed an autopsy on April 1. The cause of death was deferred.

Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park, said there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.