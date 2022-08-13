Missing Kiely Rodni: A week after disappearance from party, still no sign of 16-year-old or her vehicle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s been one week since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni vanished from a party in Tahoe National Forest in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, and investigators are still searching for both Rodni and her vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies have received more than 1,000 tips related to Rodni’s disappearance as of Saturday morning and are following up on leads, though there is still no sign of Rodni or her vehicle, a silver Honda CRV, since she apparently left a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

“Searchers from across the state continue their search on the ground, in the air, and in the water — we only have information on Kiely’s last known location before she went missing,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday Facebook post. “Detectives from local, state, and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.”

Members of the public assisted with searches near the campground on Saturday morning. Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, the Placer County community is hosting an event called “Kountry for Kiely,” which will include music and a fundraiser for Rodni’s family, at the Truckee Regional Park.

“In gratitude, we honor and love the support from our amazing teens and community at large that have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one,” a flyer for the event reads. “Team Kiely is strong. Wear white in solidarity. Let’s bring our girl home.”

Authorities said Friday that some parents may be telling their kids who attended the campground party on Aug. 6 not to speak with authorities but emphasized that the sole purpose of sharing information with investigators is to find Rodni rather than reprimand children for their activities on the night of the party.

Rodni was last seen at the 300-person, end-of-summer high school party at Prosser that stretched from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday. Police said she last spoke with friends and family shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 and that her phone was turned off around 12:33 a.m.

The 16-year-old was wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants in surveillance footage captured hours before she disappeared.

California, Nevada and federal law enforcement officers have conducted search efforts since then. Dive teams entered the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Wednesday looking near the shoreline for signs of Rodni or her vehicle.

Rodni is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her ribs of the number “17.” She has a nose ring and several other piercings. She drives a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. It has a small ram’s head sticker on the back window, under the rear wiper blade.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office‘s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous. Those with photos and videos that might assist with the investigation into Rodni’s disappearance can submit them to officials here.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiely’s return.

