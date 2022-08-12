Missing Kiely Rodni: A Timeline of the 16-year-old’s disappearance from campground party

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have received more than 900 tips related to 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s disappearance from a campground party one week ago in Tahoe National Forest in Truckee, California.

Officials believe she may have been abducted and are treating their investigation as an abduction. An Amber Alert has not been issued in the case yet, however, as there is no evidence at this time to confirm that Rodni was kidnaped.

Here’s a timeline of events that have occurred since Rodni vanished:

Aug. 5

Surveillance footage captures Rodni at a local business on Aug. 5 wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants roughly six hours prior to her disappearance.

SEARCH FOR MISSING KIELY RODNI: POLICE ACTIVATE CODERED SYSTEM AFTER TEEN DISAPPEARED FROM CAMPGROUND PARTY

Later that day, Rodni, an early high school graduate, attends an end-of-the-summer party with friends from high school near the Prosser Family Campground in Tahoe National Park. Locals call the area “the campground.”

The party escalates from a high-school event to a party of some 300 people ranging in age from teenagers to young adults and even some older adults, some of whom the teenage attendees were not familiar with. The party included drugs and alcohol, and officials are searching for video footage or photos of a possible fight that occurred that night.

Rodni has enough drinks to become drunk, according to her friend and another recent graduate, Sami Smith, who added that she did not believe Rodni would have driven under the circumstances.

Rodni texts her mother around 11:30 p.m. saying she is planning on leaving the campground around 12:15 a.m.

“I asked her to be safe,” Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Nieman-Rodni, told Fox News in an interview Friday, ” … and that was the last time she texted me.”

Aug. 6.

Rodni speaks with friends and family shortly after midnight, according to authorities

MISSING KIELY RODNI’S MOTHER SAYS AMBER ALERT ‘SHOULD HAVE BEEN ISSUED IMMEDIATELY,’ WANTS TO STAY ‘POSITIVE’

Her phone turns off around 12:33 a.m. that morning. It last pinged near the Prosser family Campground within Tahoe National Forest before it turns off, Placer County Officials said.

The 16-year-old’s family lives about 10 miles away from the campground at a lodge south of town.



next



prev



next



prev



Rodni is reported missing, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shares a notice regarding Rodni’s disappearance later that day. The Sheriff’s Office also reported that Rodni’s vehicle, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with the with California license plate “8YUR127,” is missing.

Aug. 7

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office establishes a tip line for information leading to Rodni’s whereabouts.

Officials also begin a massive search for the missing 16-year-old near the Prosser Family Campground. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a possible abduction because the girl’s SUV was also unaccounted for.

Aug. 8

Detectives follow up on leads and continue to search the campground area with a Falcon 30 Helicopter. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Northern California and Nevada, which borders the area, are involved in the search. The FBI is also involved.

MISSING KIELY RODNI: MASSIVE SEARCH AS FRIENDS REVEAL TEEN’S LAST KNOWN FOOTSTEPS IN POSSIBLE ABDUCTION CASE

The Pacer County Sheriff’s Office air operations crew flies over the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, as well as around the Prosser Lake area.

Aug. 9

Search crews comb Lake Prosser by boat, and a land-based search party gathers near the shoreline.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



The sheriff’s office receives more than 100 tips related to Rodni’s whereabouts but none that lead to her or her vehicle’s location. There are 77 law enforcement personnel assigned to the case.

Aug. 10

During a joint news briefing Wednesday afternoon, police from multiple agencies plead with more party attendees to come forward. They say they have received a large amount of video from the party but no clues that have led them to Rodni’s whereabouts.

The search now includes several aircraft, including helicopters and airplanes flying in formation above, dive teams, and all-terrain vehicles, including four-wheelers, trikes and dirt bikes. There are search dogs present and at least 100 members of law enforcement visible, including members of the FBI, who initially focused their attention on Campsite 4.

In a joint statement, the Placer County and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office say they have assigned 265 personnel to the case. The number of tips received climbs to more than 300, tripling Tuesday’s total.

Investigators say they have still not recovered any items they believe belong to Rodni, and they are still searching for witnesses who saw Rodni physically leave the campground party.

Aug. 11

The FBI lists Rodni as a missing person and releases a poster sharing information about the 16-year-old.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announces that it has activated the CodeRed Emergency Alert System.

“We have about an 80% enrollment for Nevada County, so out of our 100,000 residents, that message should hit about 80,000 residents,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown says of the CodeRed alert during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Authorities display the latest known photo of Rodni, taken about a month prior to her disappearance, showing her distinctive gold jewelry.



next



prev



More than 220 law enforcement personnel have been assigned to the search, and officials have received more than 500 tips from across the country related to the case. Other countries have also offered assistance in finding Rodni.

Investigators collect and bag evidence found near the Prosser Family Campground.

Aug. 12

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announces that law enforcement has received more than 900 tips received related to Rodni’s disappearance. Investigators are still searching for signs of the 16-year-old or her vehicle.

Search dogs, aircraft and multiple law enforcement vehicles arrive at the campground on Friday morning to continue following up on leads and evidence discovered Thursday. Officials close off an area of the campground where evidence is being collected for processing in hopes of locating Kiely and her vehicle.

Rodni is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her ribs of the number “17.” She has a nose ring and several other piercings. She drives a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. It has a small ram’s head sticker on the back window, under the rear wiper blade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous. Those with photos and videos that may assist with the investigation into Rodni’s disappearance can submit them to officials here.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiely’s return.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.