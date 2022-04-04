Missing Indiana mom’s jailed husband allegedly threatened previous wife with videos of missing women

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A missing Indiana mom reportedly warned her cousin she was “scared” of her husband months before she vanished – and two years after his ex-wife accused him of threatening her with videos of missing women and “implying he’d do the same to her,” according to court documents and purported text messages.

Ciera Nichole Breland, 31, was last accounted for in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Feb. 24, according to police there.

Her husband Xavier Breland, 37, is currently being held in Coweta County Jail in Georgia on unrelated charges of aggravated stalking, violating an order of protection issued for domestic violence and making harassing phone calls, according to court records.

That case stems from a domestic incident in Fulton County involving his ex-wife and the mother of his two other children.

In that case, Xavier Breland was accused of threatening his ex and sending her videos of missing women, “implying he’d do the same to her, saying he doesn’t just threat[en], but he will deliver,” according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The ex claimed to have video of him threatening to bury her in front of their kids and accused him of repeatedly trying to strangle her, a petition for an order of protection filed in December 2020 reads.

Ciera Breland married Xavier Breland roughly a year ago, and was last seen on surveillance video leaving her mother-in-law’s house around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, according to Johns Creek police. Their timeline contradicts the account of her husband, who reported her missing on Feb. 26, saying he last saw her at their home in Carmel, Indiana, around 10 p.m. He allegedly told them she set out in temperatures below freezing wearing shorts to go to a nearby store – but left her wallet at home.



Authorities say she vanished under “suspicious” circumstances.

“I’m seeing things that scare me a lot for a future with him, and they aren’t the kinds of things that you can accept and live with,” she allegedly wrote of her husband in one purported text message from August 2021 and obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta.

In another, she wrote, “I’m really scared and idk what to do,” using shorthand for “I don’t know.”

And shortly before she went missing, she wrote that she was at her mother-in-law’s house trying to pick up her son.

“He won’t give me Jaxson, so I’m waiting to get him so I can leave,” the message reads.

“She was very concerned for her safety,” the cousin, Shelby Campbell, told the outlet. “She was very concerned that he would do something to her.”

Breland had planned to leave her husband and move in with her father in Cleveland, Georgia, according to the report.

Breland is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to authorities. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. Her tattoos include a trio of trees on her left ring finger and an arrow on her left wrist. She also has a “sunburst” tattooed on her left side, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Their child has been placed in the care of Ciera Breland’s parents, according to the FOX 5 report.