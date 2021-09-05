Missing Idaho boy Michael Joseph Vaughan: $10G reward offered for safe return of 5-year-old

The search continues in Idaho for a five-year-old boy who has been missing for over a month, with investigators announcing on Friday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for his safe return.

Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing near his home in Fruitland on the evening of July 27.

“Bringing Michael home continues to be our hope and our priority,” Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said in a written statement. “This reward fund may motivate someone to call in the lead we’ve been looking for to bring Michael home safely and we’re grateful for the opportunity to do that.”

An anonymous local resident donated the reward sum, which police said will be placed in an account with the city.

Investigators still don’t know what happened to the child despite an exhaustive month-long search effort involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, K-9 units, dive teams, paragliders and drones.

Vaughan’s family spoke out last week, thanking law enforcement, volunteers and the small community of 5,400 residents for their efforts and support in search of the missing boy.

More than 370 tips have poured in regarding the case, with investigators clearing “a significant number” of them, police said.

“We’ve said from the beginning that we will leave no stone unturned in our effort to find Michael,” Huff said. “We remain hopeful, and we continue to follow each tip that comes in. This community has been steadfast in its support for Michael’s family and for law enforcement’s search efforts. This reward shows that our community support remains strong, and the fund may just generate the tip we need to bring Michael home safely.”

The reward will remain active through Nov. 15.

Vaughan, who answers to the nickname “Monkey,” was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft shirt and black boxer briefs as well as size 11 flip-flop sandals.