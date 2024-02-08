Missing hiker found dead near Arizona peak

A hiker who went missing while ascending a peak in Arizona has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Reed, 46, was last seen on Picacho Peak at around 12 p.m. Tuesday by other hikers in the area, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Picacho Peak is located within Picacho Peak State Park about 75 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Reed’s vehicle, however, was found in the parking lot near the trailhead on the following day, according to authorities.

Authorities initially launched a search for another man who the vehicle was also registered to, but later learned that Reed had entered the park using a pass issued to the man, AZFamily reported.

Search and rescue teams found Reed’s body at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials believe that Reed had fallen, though the circumstances leading to the fall remain unclear, KPNX-TV reported.

The 1,500-foot Picacho Peak overlooks a field of wildflowers and is known for its unique shape that can be seen from downtown Tucson about 40 miles away.

Picacho Peak was also the site of the largest clash between Union and Confederate scouting parties in Arizona during the Civil War, according to Arizona State Parks. The Battle of Picacho Pass occurred on April 15, 1862.