New Hampshire authorities have arrested the father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery in connection with a 2019 assault against the child.

“Adam Montgomery, age 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on January 4, 2022, in Manchester,” authorities announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

The arrest stems from a warrant for one charge of felony second-degree assault, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony Montgomery, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

His arraignment is scheduled Wednesday.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: ADOPTIVE PARENTS’ PUSH TO REUNITE SEPARATED SIBLINGS TRIGGERED SUSPICIONS

Harmony was reported missing last week after a years-long effort of the adoptive parents of her biological brother to try and reunite the siblings.

Once police learned of her disappearance, they said investigators discovered she hasn’t been accounted for since October 2019.