As Manchester, New Hampshire, police were trying to track down a homeless, drug- addicted dad in a desperate search for his missing 7-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, last month, the girl’s mother sent a heartbreaking plea for help to the city’s mayor.

“Her father Adam Montgomery has physical custody of her & he is currently homeless & under the influence,” Harmony’s mom, Crystal Sorey, wrote in an email to Mayor Joyce Craig. “[New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families] has had an open case for my daughter & didn’t remove her when they witnessed her bruises & the house at the time had now running water.”

The Dec. 29 note, obtained through a public records request, bears the subject line, “My daughter is missing/in danger & dcyf wont help.”

Harmony Montgomery was placed in her father’s custody just months before she was last seen. He had served time in connection with a violent drug robbery and was later accused of domestic violence by her stepmom. (Manchester Police)

“She’s supposed to be in 1st grade, he NEVER enrolled her into school this whole time,” Sorey wrote. “She’s missed important doctors appointments shes had since a baby due to her disability in her eye.”

A city worker replied with the phone number for legal assistance and urged Sorey to call police if she believed Harmony was in danger or wanted to file a missing person report and offered to check on the case for her.

Sorey did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.