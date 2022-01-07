close

Video

Adam Montgomery, the father of missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, allegedly crept up to his mother-in-law’s window with a knife as his now-estranged wife was sheltering in her home with their children over the summer, court records show.

Montgomery is married to the complainant’s daughter, Kayla Montgomery, although they separated months ago. Fox News has chosen not to publish her name because there was a threat of domestic violence.

Kayla and Adam Montgomery share three kids, two boys and a girl between ages 1 and 4, who are now safe and accounted for, according to the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire.

Kayla Montgomery went to her mother’s house with the children on March 21, 2021, “due to domestic violence on her from her husband, Adam Montgomery,” according to the request for a restraining order.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: TIMELINE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE 7-YEAR-OLD’S DISAPPEARANCE

Adam Montgomery stood for a booking photo at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on Jan. 5, 2022. His 7-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, was reported missing a week earlier but hasn’t been accounted for since 2019. (Hillsborough County House of Corrections)

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital allege that on July 2, 2021, Montgomery showed up outside the mother-in-law’s home, crept around her yard and tapped on her window at around 7:45 p.m. The filings contain allegations from the mother-in-law but not an affidavit from police, and Montgomery was not convicted of a crime.

The family called police, who spoke with Adam and Kayla Montgomery as well as the mother-in-law and her boyfriend at the scene. The officers said that she would need to file for the order of protection to keep Montgomery away from her home.

On July 5, the boyfriend found a steak knife in the yard where Montgomery had been standing, according to court documents. Montgomery’s mother-in-law filed for the restraining order the next morning.