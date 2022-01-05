close

Missing Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam allegedly punched the partially blind girl in the face, made her clean a toilet with her toothbrush and stand in the corner for hours, according to New Hampshire court documents — and then failed to provide confirmation of her whereabouts or well-being from family members and authorities for more than two years.

Harmony was reported missing last week, but police then discovered her whereabouts have been unknown stretching back to the fall of 2019.

Adam Montgomery, an alleged substance abuser with criminal records in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, assumed custody of his daughter in early 2019, according to New Hampshire court documents released Wednesday, after his arrest on assault and child endangerment charges in connection with Harmony’s disappearance.

New Hampshire authorities have arrested the father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery in connection with a 2019 assault against the child. (Manchester Police)

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY’S FATHER ARRESTED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

He is allegedly estranged from his current wife since late last year after relapsing and moving into a sober house, then running off with a woman who claimed they have been romantically involved for at least a year, according to court documents released Wednesday.

They state that Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s noncustodial biological mother, told Manchester police on Nov. 18, 2021, that she believed her daughter was missing and that she couldn’t get in touch with her father.

Manchester police visited multiple addresses linked to Montgomery but could not find him for weeks. Harmony’s whereabouts remain unknown and investigators in multiple states have kicked off a large-scale search effort.

On Dec. 27, New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families also told Manchester police they couldn’t find the girl. As investigators dug into the case, they said they discovered that Harmony “had not been physically seen since October/November 2019.”

Sorey lost custody of Harmony in 2018, according to the documents, and she told investigators that both she and Montgomery had prior substance abuse issues.

The last time she saw her daughter was during a FaceTime call around Easter in 2019, according to investigators.

“[Harmony] seemed frightened,” according to a police affidavit, and Montgomery was visible in the background.

Court documents reveal Sorey regained sobriety by 2021 and tried to locate Montgomery and Harmony. During that time, the adoptive parents of Harmony’s biological brother Jamison told Fox News Digital they were also trying to reunite the siblings and were in contact with Sorey.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: ADOPTIVE PARENTS’ PUSH TO REUNITE SEPARATED SIBLINGS TRIGGERED SUSPICIONS

Police continued to search for Harmony and Montgomery last week and made contact with her uncle, Michael Montgomery, who told them “he had concerns that Adam was physically abusive towards [her],” according to the affidavit.