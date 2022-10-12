Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead; police name mother as ‘prime suspect’

Missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be dead and his mother is the prime suspect, Georgia authorities said Wednesday night.

“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” the Chatham County Police Department tweeted around 10:30 p.m. “We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.”

The 20-month-old went missing a week ago from his home in Savannah, Georgia.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.