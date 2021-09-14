FIRST ON FOX: Utah police have confirmed that officers were called for an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito roughly two weeks before she was last seen and a month before she was officially reported missing.

“Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party,” Moab Chief of Police Bret Edge told Fox News Tuesday. “Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

The 22-year-old Petito’s mother reported her missing on Sept. 11 but they had last spoken in the final week of August. She was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The couple was traveling cross-country in their Ford Transit van and sharing photos and videos to social media. On Aug. 12, Petito posted pictures taken in Arches National Park, just north of Moab.

Laundrie has not been charged with a crime or accused of playing a role in Petito’s disappearance, but police in his home town of North Port, Fla., told Fox News Tuesday they want to speak with him about the case.

“I think anyone would assume that the possible last person to be around her is a person of interest to want to talk with,” a spokesman said. “However, there is no crime at this point.”

Laundrie has hired an attorney and returned to Florida – in Petito’s van – as a search is underway in Wyoming. The missing woman’s family says he refused to tell them where he last saw her.

Police seized the van Monday as part of their investigation, which involves law enforcement agencies in multiple states and the FBI, the latter of which began a forensic examination on the vehicle Tuesday, North Port police told Fox News.